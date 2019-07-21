Scottish League Cup - Group F
Clyde15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium

Clyde v Airdrieonians

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife21012203
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County22008176
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone100101-10
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31117525
3Hibernian21103125
4Alloa201135-21
5Stirling3012210-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21104134
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton3102310-73
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Queen's Park201112-12
4Airdrieonians100101-10
5Clyde100113-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston21103215
3Falkirk31113304
4Stranraer21016153
5Berwick2002013-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren31113304
3Edinburgh City21011103
4Albion210116-53
5East Kilbride201101-12
