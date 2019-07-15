Alan Rough: Ex-Partick Thistle goalkeeper leaves role as Firhill director

Alan Rough follows Jacqui Low out of the Firhill boardroom

Former Partick Thistle goalkeeper Alan Rough has become the latest director to step down from the Firhill boardroom.

Four new board members were appointed last week as three, including chairman Jacqui Low, departed amid discussions with potential new investors.

Scotland cap Rough, who played for Thistle from 1969 to 1982, was appointed on to the board last June.

"I would like to thank Alan for all he has done during his time as a director," said chairman David Beattie.

"Alan will, quite rightly, always be a legend at this club and his contribution both on and off the pitch is, without doubt, above reproach.

"Alan leaves with the best wishes of the board and is always welcome at the club. I sincerely hope that we will see him back at the Energy Check Stadium at Firhill for a match sooner rather than later."

Thistle remained in the Scottish Championship last season after avoiding the threat of relegation in the closing weeks of the campaign.