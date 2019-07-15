Football gossip: Maguire, Neymar, Bruce, Fernandes, Alderweireld, Coutinho

Leicester have promised England centre-back Harry Maguire, 26, he can leave if Manchester United or Manchester City eclipse the £75m Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk and set a new world-record fee for a defender. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain's Brazil forward Neymar, 27, has reiterated his intention to leave the club in a short meeting with sporting director Leonardo. (ESPN)

Newcastle will pay £4m compensation to Sheffield Wednesday for their former manager Steve Bruce, who is set to be named as the new Magpies boss. (Sun)

Bruce's assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence have also left Sheffield Wednesday and will join him at St James' Park. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester United will make an official bid for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, within the next three weeks, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to reshape his side. (Independent)

Roma director Gianluca Petrachi has confirmed his club's interest in signing Tottenham's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 30. (Football Italia)

Alderweireld and Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen - the 27-year-old Denmark playmaker - are preparing to travel to Singapore with the club on Wednesday, despite ongoing uncertainty over their futures. (London Evening Standard)

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, could be set to return to Liverpool on a two-year loan deal, with the Champions League winners then having the option to buy the Brazil playmaker back for £88m. (Calciomercato, via Sport Bible)

Bayern Munich have given up hope of completing a £100m deal for Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane, 23, this summer. (Sky Germany, via Mail)

Arsenal remain in negotiations with Celtic over a deal for 22-year-old Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney after failing with a second bid for the defender that is thought to have been for £25m. (London Evening Standard)

Inter Milan are wary of the £75m fee Manchester United have demanded for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 26. Inter have offered a two-year loan proposal, which would see them pay instalments of £9m, £27m and £27m - but United want the fee in full. (Star)

West Brom's Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon is set to be reunited with Rafael Benitez after flying to the Far East for talks with the Spanish manager's Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang. The Baggies have agreed a fee for the 29-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Benitez at Newcastle. (Express and Star)

West Ham are in talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's French forward Sebastien Haller, 25. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal have sent doctors to Brazil to assess Gremio's Brazil forward Everton, 23. (Fox Sports, via Calciomercato)

Former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars, now chief executive at Ajax, believes the Gunners should replace German playmaker Mesut Ozil with the Dutch club's Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 26, who has a release clause of around £22m. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Overmars says the transfer of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt - the 19-year-old Netherlands defender - to Juventus is nearing its conclusion. (Goal.com)

Barcelona made a late attempt to sign centre-back De Ligt. (Mundo Deportivo)

Wolves are in contention to sign Lazio's Brazilian defender Wallace, 24. (Birmingham Mail)

Galatasaray are facing competition from Serie A giants AC Milan for the signature of Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri, 27. (Fanatik, via Sport Witness)

Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, 25, is refusing to train with Club Brugge in a bid to force through a transfer to Aston Villa. (Birmingham Mail)

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is considering a move to the Bundesliga as he plots his return to management. (Independent)

Everton will visit the House of Commons on Tuesday as they step up engagement for their Bramley-Moore Dock stadium proposal, which they argue will transform a dilapidated area of North Liverpool. (Times)