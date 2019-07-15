Ebony Salmon: Ex-Manchester United Women striker joins Bristol City

Ebony Salmon was released by Manchester United Women in May

Former Manchester United striker Ebony Salmon has joined Women's Super League rival Bristol City.

The 18-year-old spent part of last season on loan at Sheffield United and was released by United following their promotion to the top-flight.

Salmon is part of the England squad at the finals of the European Under-19 Championships in Scotland.

Bristol boss Tanya Oxtoby said Salmon is a "raw talent" who will be a threat in WSL with "her out and out pace".

