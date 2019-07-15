Liverpool: Keeper Kamil Grabara signs new Reds deal and joins Huddersfield on loan

Kamil Grabara featured 16 times for AGF Aarhus on loan last season

Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara has signed a new contract with the European champions before immediately joining Huddersfield on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old agreed a new "long-term" deal with the Reds, who he joined in 2016 from Polish side Ruch Chorzow.

Grabara is yet to make a first-team appearance for Liverpool but spent time on loan with AGF Aarhus in the Danish top flight last season.

He then went on to feature for Poland at the European Under-21 Championships.

