Dean Parrett: Stevenage sign midfielder Gillingham

Dean Parrett scored once in 31 appearances for Gillingham

Midfielder Dean Parrett has rejoined League Two side Stevenage after his contract with Gillingham was terminated by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old made 31 appearances in his one season with the Gills after arriving from AFC Wimbledon.

The former Tottenham midfielder had three seasons with Stevenage after leaving Spurs in the summer of 2013, making 78 appearances for the club.

Parrett went on to have two seasons with Wimbledon.

