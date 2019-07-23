Scottish League Cup - Group A
Dundee Utd0East Fife0

Dundee United v East Fife

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 44Watson
  • 6Reynolds
  • 3Sporle
  • 7McMullan
  • 12Stanton
  • 18Butcher
  • 34Banks
  • 24Shankland
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 13Mehmet
  • 17Robson
  • 20Chalmers
  • 23Harkes
  • 25King
  • 27Appere
  • 40Mochrie

East Fife

  • 21Hart
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 11Agnew
  • 16Davidson
  • 14Watt
  • 9Wallace
  • 15Dowds

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 3Higgins
  • 7Denholm
  • 10Davidson
  • 12Hunter
  • 17Duggan
  • 18Laird
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Foul by Scott Banks (Dundee United).

Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

Attempt blocked. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Dundee United) header from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead412123-16
3Inverness CT31204135
4Raith Rovers310237-43
5Cove Rangers302112-12

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Morton32017526
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic301235-21

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk42114317
2Ayr320110376
3Livingston31203216
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3003014-140

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
Top Stories