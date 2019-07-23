Scottish League Cup - Group E
Annan Athletic0Morton0

Annan Athletic v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Avci
  • 2Douglas
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 4Bradley
  • 11Joseph
  • 8Wooding-Holt
  • 9Muir
  • 10Wilkie

Substitutes

  • 12Taylor
  • 14McLear
  • 15Currie
  • 16Emerson
  • 17Barr
  • 18Emerson
  • 20Nade

Morton

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 2Tumilty
  • 5Grant
  • 8McAlister
  • 16Strapp
  • 6Jacobs
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 17Lyon
  • 11McHugh
  • 21Sutton
  • 19Cadden

Substitutes

  • 7Millar
  • 9Muirhead
  • 14Salkeld
  • 15Dykes
  • 23Hynes
  • 25McGrattan
  • 40Wylie
Referee:
Steven Reid

Live Text

Foul by Peter Grant (Morton).

Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Scott McLean.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead41302117
3Inverness CT31204135
4Cove Rangers302112-12
5Raith Rovers301217-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton31116514
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston31203216
3Falkirk41213305
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3012013-131

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
Top Stories