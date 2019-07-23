Scottish League Cup - Group E
Dumbarton0Motherwell0

Dumbarton v Motherwell

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 12Pettigrew
  • 22McGeever
  • 6Carswell
  • 5Neill
  • 2Crawford
  • 14McKee
  • 8Hutton
  • 16Zata
  • 3Quitongo
  • 24Crossan
  • 10McCluskey

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 4Langan
  • 11Scullion
  • 17Layne
  • 23McMillan

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5Hartley
  • 2Tait
  • 15Maguire
  • 6Campbell
  • 19Polworth
  • 14Hylton
  • 17Scott
  • 16Ilic

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 8Sloth
  • 9Long
  • 11Seedorf
  • 21Livingstone
  • 22Donnelly
  • 25Semple
Referee:
Colin Steven

Live Text

Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32106247
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife21012203
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath22008266
2Elgin31117525
3Hibernian21103125
4Alloa201135-21
5Stirling3012210-81

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead31202116
3Inverness CT21104134
4Cove Rangers201112-11
5Raith Rovers200217-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22007076
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton21016513
4Dumbarton3102310-73
5Annan Athletic201134-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston21103215
3Falkirk31113304
4Stranraer21016153
5Berwick2002013-130

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren31113304
3Edinburgh City21011103
4Albion210116-53
5East Kilbride201101-12
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories