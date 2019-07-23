Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dumbarton v Motherwell
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 12Pettigrew
- 22McGeever
- 6Carswell
- 5Neill
- 2Crawford
- 14McKee
- 8Hutton
- 16Zata
- 3Quitongo
- 24Crossan
- 10McCluskey
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 4Langan
- 11Scullion
- 17Layne
- 23McMillan
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 4Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 5Hartley
- 2Tait
- 15Maguire
- 6Campbell
- 19Polworth
- 14Hylton
- 17Scott
- 16Ilic
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 8Sloth
- 9Long
- 11Seedorf
- 21Livingstone
- 22Donnelly
- 25Semple
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Live Text
Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.