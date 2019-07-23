Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Henry
- 2Robertson
- 5Graham
- 4Taggart
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 6Hetherington
- 8Flannigan
- 10Stirling
- 9Buchanan
- 11O'Hara
Substitutes
- 12Trouten
- 14Brown
- 15O'Donnel
- 16Aloulou
- 17Mitchell
- 18Murray
- 21Wilson
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McLean
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 3Lowdon
- 6Thomson
- 8Docherty
- 7Jardine
- 10Wilson
- 11Willis
- 9Hawke
Substitutes
- 12Banner
- 14Truesdale
- 15Nicoll
- 16Scott
- 17Currie
- 18Wright
- 19Mackin
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Live Text
Attempt saved. Liam Buchanan (Alloa Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.