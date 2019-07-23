Scottish League Cup - Group C
Hibernian1Arbroath0

Hibernian v Arbroath

Line-ups

Hibernian

  • 28Maxwell
  • 17James
  • 18Jackson
  • 4Hanlon
  • 43Mackie
  • 6Vela
  • 10Boyle
  • 14Mallan
  • 23Allan
  • 11Newell
  • 22Kamberi

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 3Whittaker
  • 7Horgan
  • 9Doidge
  • 24McGregor
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 17Wilson
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 11Linn
  • 9Doris
  • 32Murphy

Substitutes

  • 4Little
  • 10Swankie
  • 12Kader
  • 14Spence
  • 16Stewart
  • 21Gaston
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Hibernian 1, Arbroath 0. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead41302117
3Inverness CT31204135
4Cove Rangers302112-12
5Raith Rovers301217-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton31116514
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston31203216
3Falkirk41213305
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3012013-131

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories