Goal! Hibernian 1, Arbroath 0. Florian Kamberi (Hibernian) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Hibernian v Arbroath
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Hibernian
28Maxwell
17James
18Jackson
4Hanlon
43Mackie
6Vela
10Boyle
14Mallan
23Allan
11Newell
22Kamberi
Substitutes
1Marciano
3Whittaker
7Horgan
9Doidge
24McGregor
32Shaw
33Murray
Arbroath
1Jamieson
2Thomson
17Wilson
5O'Brien
3Hamilton
8McKenna
6Whatley
7Gold
11Linn
9Doris
32Murphy
Substitutes
4Little
10Swankie
12Kader
14Spence
16Stewart
21Gaston
Referee:
Bobby Madden
Goal!
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.