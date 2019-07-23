Scottish League Cup - Group G
Berwick0Falkirk0

Berwick Rangers v Falkirk

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1Brennan
  • 7Lumsden
  • 4Cook
  • 5Waugh
  • 3Gray
  • 8Wright
  • 21Forster
  • 6Barr
  • 11Windram
  • 9Healy
  • 10Rose

Substitutes

  • 12Jack
  • 13Purves
  • 15Chalmers
  • 20Kidd

Falkirk

  • 31Mutch
  • 2Doyle
  • 15Toshney
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Dixon
  • 17Leitch
  • 8McShane
  • 6Gomis
  • 7Connolly
  • 9McManus
  • 10Johnstone

Substitutes

  • 1Bell
  • 12Tidser
  • 21Telfer
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Live Text

Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).

Denny Johnstone (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead41302117
3Inverness CT31204135
4Cove Rangers302112-12
5Raith Rovers301217-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton31116514
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston31203216
3Falkirk41213305
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3012013-131

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
