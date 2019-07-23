Attempt saved. Aidan Connolly (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Berwick Rangers v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 7Lumsden
- 4Cook
- 5Waugh
- 3Gray
- 8Wright
- 21Forster
- 6Barr
- 11Windram
- 9Healy
- 10Rose
Substitutes
- 12Jack
- 13Purves
- 15Chalmers
- 20Kidd
Falkirk
- 31Mutch
- 2Doyle
- 15Toshney
- 4Buchanan
- 3Dixon
- 17Leitch
- 8McShane
- 6Gomis
- 7Connolly
- 9McManus
- 10Johnstone
Substitutes
- 1Bell
- 12Tidser
- 21Telfer
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Live Text
Gregor Buchanan (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Lewis Barr (Berwick Rangers).
Denny Johnstone (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.