Scottish League Cup - Group G
Stranraer0Livingston0

Stranraer v Livingston

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Cummins
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Hamilton
  • 3Allan
  • 14Elliott
  • 6McManus
  • 23Thomson
  • 7Hilton
  • 9Stewart

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 17Smith
  • 18Dangana
  • 21Burgess

Livingston

  • 1Stewart
  • 2Devlin
  • 4Lithgow
  • 21McMillan
  • 5Lamie
  • 7Jacobs
  • 6Bartley
  • 11Lawless
  • 8Pittman
  • 20Souda
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 10Sibbald
  • 15Pepe
  • 16Crawford
  • 18Miller
  • 19Erskine
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 30Sarkic
Referee:
Craig Napier

Live Text

Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Foul by Cameron Elliott (Stranraer).

Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ryan Thomson (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ricki Lamie.

Attempt blocked. Mark Stewart (Stranraer) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead41302117
3Inverness CT31204135
4Cove Rangers302112-12
5Raith Rovers301217-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton31116514
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston31203216
3Falkirk41213305
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3012013-131

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
