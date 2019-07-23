Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).
Albion Rovers v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Smith
- 2Lynas
- 5Fagan
- 4Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Roberts
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Morena
- 11Stewart
- 9Osadolor
- 10East
Substitutes
- 12Phillips
- 14Paterson
- 15Gordon
- 16Wharton
- 17Carlin
- 18Krones
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 24MacPherson
- 15Baird
- 2McGinn
- 25Erhahon
- 7Magennis
- 10Andreu
- 8Flynn
- 23Djorkaeff
- 18Mullen
- 20Cooke
Substitutes
- 26Lyness
- 38Breadner
- 44Walker
- 46McAllister
- 48Glover
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Live Text
Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.