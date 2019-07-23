Scottish League Cup - Group H
Albion0St Mirren0

Albion Rovers v St Mirren

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Smith
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 6Morena
  • 11Stewart
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10East

Substitutes

  • 12Phillips
  • 14Paterson
  • 15Gordon
  • 16Wharton
  • 17Carlin
  • 18Krones

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 24MacPherson
  • 15Baird
  • 2McGinn
  • 25Erhahon
  • 7Magennis
  • 10Andreu
  • 8Flynn
  • 23Djorkaeff
  • 18Mullen
  • 20Cooke

Substitutes

  • 26Lyness
  • 38Breadner
  • 44Walker
  • 46McAllister
  • 48Glover
Referee:
Barry Cook

Live Text

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Albion Rovers).

Cameron MacPherson (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead41302117
3Inverness CT31204135
4Cove Rangers302112-12
5Raith Rovers301217-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton31116514
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston31203216
3Falkirk41213305
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3012013-131

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

