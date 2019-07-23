Scottish League Cup - Group H
Edinburgh City0East Kilbride0

Edinburgh City v East Kilbride

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 15Kane
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 14Crane
  • 11Sinclair
  • 8Walker
  • 20Watson
  • 10Handling
  • 7Smith
  • 19Shepherd

Substitutes

  • 3McIntyre
  • 6Laird
  • 9Henderson
  • 16Shaw
  • 21Adamson
  • 26Court
  • 33Harris

East Kilbride

  • 1Martin
  • 2Stevenson
  • 4Reid
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Coll
  • 7Weir
  • 8Holmes
  • 6Cairns
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 9Paton
  • 10Carmichael

Substitutes

  • 12Sinnamon
  • 14Brady
  • 15Woods
  • 16MacPherson
  • 17Malcolm
  • 25Kean
Referee:
David Dickinson

Live Text

Attempt missed. Josh Walker (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by David Brownlie (East Kilbride).

Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
