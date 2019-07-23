Scottish League Cup - Group D
Inverness CT0Cove Rangers0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 8Carson
  • 14Vincent
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 19Todorov
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor
  • 35Brown

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Yule
  • 4Redford
  • 5Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 7Park
  • 8Glass
  • 6Scully
  • 11Masson
  • 10Scott
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 12Wood
  • 14Brown
  • 15Burnett
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
David Lowe

Live Text

Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead41302117
3Inverness CT31204135
4Cove Rangers302112-12
5Raith Rovers301217-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton31116514
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston31203216
3Falkirk41213305
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3012013-131

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
