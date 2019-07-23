Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Cove Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 10Doran Cogan
- 8Carson
- 14Vincent
- 11Walsh
- 7Keatings
- 9White
Substitutes
- 19Todorov
- 20Curry
- 21MacKay
- 24Trafford
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- 35Brown
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2Yule
- 4Redford
- 5Higgins
- 3Milne
- 7Park
- 8Glass
- 6Scully
- 11Masson
- 10Scott
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 12Wood
- 14Brown
- 15Burnett
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Live Text
Attempt saved. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.