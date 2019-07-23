Scottish League Cup - Group D
Raith Rovers0Peterhead0

Raith Rovers v Peterhead

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 14Vitoria
  • 22Bowie
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 5Mendy
  • 11Anderson
  • 16McKay
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 20McGurn
  • 21Tait

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Brown
  • 10Leitch
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 6Ferry
  • 14Fraser
  • 16Armour
  • 18Willox
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42206248
2Hearts21103125
3East Fife31112204
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir200214-30

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County330010289
2Forfar22007166
3Montrose310238-53
4St Johnstone200213-20
5Brechin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32104138
2Arbroath32018356
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa302135-22
5Stirling4022210-82

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee31203037
2Peterhead41302117
3Inverness CT31204135
4Cove Rangers302112-12
5Raith Rovers301217-61

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell32107077
2Queen of Sth31117705
3Morton31116514
4Dumbarton4112310-74
5Annan Athletic302134-12

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle32105327
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians21013303
4Queen's Park201112-12
5Clyde200236-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr320110376
2Livingston31203216
3Falkirk41213305
4Stranraer31116154
5Berwick3012013-131

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213305
3Edinburgh City31111104
4Albion311116-54
5East Kilbride302101-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories