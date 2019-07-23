First Half begins.
Raith Rovers v Peterhead
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 2Miller
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 14Vitoria
- 22Bowie
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 5Mendy
- 11Anderson
- 16McKay
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 20McGurn
- 21Tait
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 7Stevenson
- 8Brown
- 10Leitch
- 33Gibson
- 99Lyle
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 6Ferry
- 14Fraser
- 16Armour
- 18Willox
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.