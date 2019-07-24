Scottish League Cup - Group A
Hearts0Stenhousemuir0

Heart of Midlothian v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 1Zlamal
  • 2Smith
  • 4Souttar
  • 26Halkett
  • 51Hickey
  • 21McDonald
  • 8Clare
  • 7Bozanic
  • 10Walker
  • 18MacLean
  • 9Washington

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 11Mulraney
  • 13Doyle
  • 19Ikpeazu
  • 28Dikamona
  • 35Keena
  • 40Irving

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 3McIlduff
  • 18Scullion
  • 4McKernon
  • 15Munro
  • 11Cook
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 8Halleran
  • 14Watters
  • 16Luke
  • 17Marley
  • 20Anderson
  • 21Daramola
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home12
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).

Jamie McKernon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt saved. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

Liam Scullion (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).

Aaron Hickey (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marky Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).

Attempt missed. Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Andy Munro.

Foul by Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian).

David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Halkett.

Foul by Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian).

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Marsh.

Foul by Marky Munro (Stenhousemuir).

Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42116427
2East Fife32014226
3Hearts31203126
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir301214-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County4400112912
2Forfar32017256
3St Johnstone31023303
4Montrose310238-53
5Brechin300309-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32106158
2Arbroath32018536
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa311156-14
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Raith Rovers310248-43
5Cove Rangers301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell33009099
2Morton320111566
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic301239-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle42206428
2Hamilton31205326
3Queen's Park31112205
4Airdrieonians310234-13
5Clyde301247-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32105328
2Falkirk42116337
3Ayr320110376
4Stranraer31027343
5Berwick3003016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213306
3East Kilbride31111105
4Albion311116-54
5Edinburgh City310212-13
