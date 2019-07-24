Foul by Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian).
Heart of Midlothian v Stenhousemuir
-
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 2Smith
- 4Souttar
- 26Halkett
- 51Hickey
- 21McDonald
- 8Clare
- 7Bozanic
- 10Walker
- 18MacLean
- 9Washington
Substitutes
- 3White
- 11Mulraney
- 13Doyle
- 19Ikpeazu
- 28Dikamona
- 35Keena
- 40Irving
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 12McLaughlin
- 19Munro
- 5Marsh
- 3McIlduff
- 18Scullion
- 4McKernon
- 15Munro
- 11Cook
- 9McGuigan
- 10Hopkirk
Substitutes
- 8Halleran
- 14Watters
- 16Luke
- 17Marley
- 20Anderson
- 21Daramola
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Jamie McKernon (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt saved. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Liam Scullion (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).
Aaron Hickey (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marky Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt missed. Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Anthony McDonald (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Foul by Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian).
David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Walker (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Steven MacLean (Heart of Midlothian) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Craig Halkett.
Foul by Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian).
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Conor Washington (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by David Marsh.
Foul by Marky Munro (Stenhousemuir).
Sean Clare (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.