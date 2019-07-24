Scottish League Cup - Group B
Ross County1Forfar0

Ross County v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Fraser
  • 5Morris
  • 4Fontaine
  • 3Kelly
  • 7Gardyne
  • 24Paton
  • 11Vigurs
  • 20Spittal
  • 9Mckay
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 12Grivosti
  • 14Mullin
  • 15Watson
  • 22Power
  • 23Chalmers
  • 27Stewart
  • 41Dixon-Hodge

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Docherty
  • 5Whyte
  • 3Bain
  • 7Coupe
  • 6Robertson
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 11Forbes
  • 10Tapping
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Burns
  • 14Kirkpatrick
  • 15Irvine
  • 16Aitken
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Hand ball by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

Attempt saved. Blair Spittal (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Billy Mckay (Ross County).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ross County 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Brian Graham (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Gardyne.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Attempt blocked. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Ross County) header from a difficult angle on the left is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Attempt missed. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Michael Gardyne (Ross County) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Sean Kelly.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Liam Fontaine.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42116427
2East Fife32014226
3Hearts31203126
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir301214-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County4400112912
2Forfar32017256
3St Johnstone31023303
4Montrose310238-53
5Brechin300309-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32106158
2Arbroath32018536
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa311156-14
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Raith Rovers310248-43
5Cove Rangers301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell33009099
2Morton320111566
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic301239-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle42206428
2Hamilton31205326
3Queen's Park31112205
4Airdrieonians310234-13
5Clyde301247-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32105328
2Falkirk42116337
3Ayr320110376
4Stranraer31027343
5Berwick3003016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213306
3East Kilbride31111105
4Albion311116-54
5Edinburgh City310212-13
