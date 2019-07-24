Scottish League Cup - Group B
St Johnstone1Brechin0

St Johnstone v Brechin City

Line-ups

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 15Kerr
  • 2Duffy
  • 3Tanser
  • 11Swanson
  • 8Davidson
  • 20McClean
  • 33Kennedy
  • 9Kane
  • 17O'Halloran

Substitutes

  • 6Anderson
  • 12Parish
  • 18McCann
  • 22Hendry
  • 26Craig
  • 50Northcott

Brechin

  • 1McMinn
  • 2McIntosh
  • 6Reekie
  • 5Hill
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Reid
  • 8Brown
  • 10McCord
  • 4Inglis
  • 11Knox
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Duncanson
  • 14Crawford
  • 15Smith
  • 21O'Neil
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamBrechin
Possession
Home75%
Away25%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Kieran Inglis (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Matthew Knox.

Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Reekie (Brechin City).

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Matthew Knox.

Attempt missed. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! St. Johnstone 1, Brechin City 0. Scott Tanser (St. Johnstone) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty St. Johnstone. Matthew Kennedy draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Ryan McCord (Brechin City).

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Daniel Swanson (St. Johnstone).

(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Attempt missed. Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42116427
2East Fife32014226
3Hearts31203126
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir301214-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County4400112912
2Forfar32017256
3St Johnstone310223-13
4Montrose310238-53
5Brechin300308-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32106158
2Arbroath32018536
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa311156-14
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Raith Rovers310248-43
5Cove Rangers301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell33009099
2Morton320111566
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic301239-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431063310
2Hamilton31205326
3Queen's Park31112205
4Airdrieonians310234-13
5Clyde300337-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32105328
2Falkirk42116337
3Ayr320110376
4Stranraer31027343
5Berwick3003016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213306
3East Kilbride31111105
4Albion311116-54
5Edinburgh City310212-13
Top Stories