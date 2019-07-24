Scottish League Cup - Group F
Partick Thistle1Clyde1

Partick Thistle v Clyde

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 2Williamson
  • 43Saunders
  • 6McGinty
  • 15Robson
  • 16Palmer
  • 8Bannigan
  • 23De Vita
  • 14Gordon
  • 18Mansell
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 9Miller
  • 10Jones
  • 20Wilson
  • 30Niang
  • 32Golasso

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Howie
  • 3McNiff
  • 10Johnston
  • 6Grant
  • 8Wallace
  • 7Duffie
  • 11Syvertsen
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14Lamont
  • 15McStay
  • 16Lyon
  • 17Fitzpatrick
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Clyde 1.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Craig Howie.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Clyde 1. Tony Wallace (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Johnston with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Thomas Robson.

Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde).

Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Partick Thistle).

Chris Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Clyde 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Mansell.

Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.

Attempt missed. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Mitchell.

Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Chris Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle).

Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd42116427
2East Fife32014226
3Hearts31203126
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir301214-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County4400112912
2Forfar32017256
3St Johnstone31023303
4Montrose310238-53
5Brechin300309-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian32106158
2Arbroath32018536
3Elgin31117525
4Alloa311156-14
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Raith Rovers310248-43
5Cove Rangers301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell33009099
2Morton320111566
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic301239-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle42206428
2Hamilton31205326
3Queen's Park31112205
4Airdrieonians310234-13
5Clyde301247-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32105328
2Falkirk42116337
3Ayr320110376
4Stranraer31027343
5Berwick3003016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213306
3East Kilbride31111105
4Albion311116-54
5Edinburgh City310212-13
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories