First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Clyde 1.
Partick Thistle v Clyde
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 2Williamson
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 15Robson
- 16Palmer
- 8Bannigan
- 23De Vita
- 14Gordon
- 18Mansell
- 7Cardle
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 9Miller
- 10Jones
- 20Wilson
- 30Niang
- 32Golasso
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Howie
- 3McNiff
- 10Johnston
- 6Grant
- 8Wallace
- 7Duffie
- 11Syvertsen
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Smith
- 14Lamont
- 15McStay
- 16Lyon
- 17Fitzpatrick
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Lewis Mansell (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Thomas Robson (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Craig Howie.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Clyde 1. Tony Wallace (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Johnston with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Thomas Robson.
Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kristoffer Syvertsen (Clyde).
Foul by Raffaele De Vita (Partick Thistle).
Chris Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Clyde 0. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Mansell.
Attempt saved. Joe Cardle (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Attempt missed. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by David Mitchell.
Attempt saved. Raffaele De Vita (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Chris Johnston (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.