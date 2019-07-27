Scottish League Cup - Group A
East Fife15:00Hearts
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Heart of Midlothian

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts32105238
2Dundee Utd42116427
3East Fife32014226
4Cowdenbeath310225-33
5Stenhousemuir300326-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County44001221012
2Forfar32017346
3St Johnstone31025323
4Montrose310238-53
5Brechin3003011-110

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian431081711
2Arbroath32018536
3Elgin41127705
4Alloa311156-14
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT32107347
2Dundee31203037
3Peterhead412134-16
4Raith Rovers310248-43
5Cove Rangers301235-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell33009099
2Morton320111566
3Queen of Sth31117705
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic301239-61

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431085310
2Hamilton31205326
3Airdrieonians31115505
4Queen's Park302134-13
5Clyde300359-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32105328
2Falkirk42116337
3Ayr320110376
4Stranraer31027343
5Berwick3003016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline32019366
2St Mirren41213306
3East Kilbride31111105
4Albion311116-54
5Edinburgh City310212-13
