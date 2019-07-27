East Fife v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hearts
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Dundee Utd
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|3
|East Fife
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|6
|4
|Cowdenbeath
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-3
|3
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|2
|10
|12
|2
|Forfar
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|St Johnstone
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3
|2
|3
|4
|Montrose
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|5
|Brechin
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|11
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|Dundee
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3
|7
|3
|Peterhead
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|4
|Raith Rovers
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|5
|Cove Rangers
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Motherwell
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|9
|9
|2
|Morton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11
|5
|6
|6
|3
|Queen of Sth
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|7
|0
|5
|4
|Dumbarton
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|12
|-9
|3
|5
|Annan Athletic
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|5
|3
|10
|2
|Hamilton
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Airdrieonians
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|4
|Queen's Park
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|5
|Clyde
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Livingston
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|8
|2
|Falkirk
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Ayr
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|6
|4
|Stranraer
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|3
|4
|3
|5
|Berwick
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|16
|-16
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|6
|2
|St Mirren
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|6
|3
|East Kilbride
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|Albion
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|6
|-5
|4
|5
|Edinburgh City
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|3