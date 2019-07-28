Scottish League Cup - Group F
Queen's Park0Clyde1

Queen's Park v Clyde

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Magee
  • 6Clark
  • 4LittleBooked at 51mins
  • 2Grant
  • 7LidohrenBooked at 64mins
  • 8BlockSubstituted forMainat 68'minutes
  • 3Summers
  • 10MooreSubstituted forKouider-Aissaat 57'minutes
  • 9Agyeman
  • 11PurdueSubstituted forMartinat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Kouider-Aissa
  • 14Main
  • 15Martin
  • 16Dickson
  • 20McDougall

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Howie
  • 3McNiff
  • 6McStayBooked at 48mins
  • 8Wallace
  • 10Lyon
  • 7Lamont
  • 11SmithSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 80'minutes
  • 9SyvertsenSubstituted forGoodwillieat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Fitzpatrick
  • 14Goodwillie
  • 15Johnston
  • 16Duffie
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Scott Lambie
Attendance:
414

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away4

Live Text

Attempt missed. Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Declan Fitzpatrick replaces Darren Smith.

Attempt missed. Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Luke Main (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Chris McStay.

Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Magee.

Darren Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Luke Main replaces Tommy Block.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Cameron Clark.

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Adam Martin replaces Jack Purdue.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. David Goodwillie replaces Kristoffer Syvertsen because of an injury.

Booking

Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Creag Little.

Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen's Park. Salim Kouider-Aissa replaces Kieran Moore.

Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. James Grant (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).

Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Booking

Creag Little (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).

Booking

Chris McStay (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Clyde 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Clyde 1.

Attempt blocked. Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tony Wallace.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts42206339
2East Fife42115328
3Dundee Utd42116427
4Stenhousemuir410346-23
5Cowdenbeath410327-53

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County44001221012
2Forfar43019459
3Montrose411249-55
4St Johnstone41036513
5Brechin4013112-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian431081711
2Alloa42118807
3Arbroath420210826
4Elgin41127705
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee422040410
2Inverness CT42117437
3Peterhead412134-16
4Cove Rangers41126514
5Raith Rovers4103411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell44001301312
2Morton421114868
3Queen of Sth4121101006
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic4013313-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431085310
2Hamilton42208539
3Airdrieonians411278-15
4Queen's Park402235-23
5Clyde410369-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston4310103711
2Ayr421112577
3Falkirk42116337
4Stranraer41129545
5Berwick4004021-210

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline4301133109
2Albion421137-47
3St Mirren41213306
4East Kilbride411215-45
5Edinburgh City410324-23
