Attempt missed. Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the left.
Queen's Park v Clyde
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Magee
- 6Clark
- 4LittleBooked at 51mins
- 2Grant
- 7LidohrenBooked at 64mins
- 8BlockSubstituted forMainat 68'minutes
- 3Summers
- 10MooreSubstituted forKouider-Aissaat 57'minutes
- 9Agyeman
- 11PurdueSubstituted forMartinat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Kouider-Aissa
- 14Main
- 15Martin
- 16Dickson
- 20McDougall
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Howie
- 3McNiff
- 6McStayBooked at 48mins
- 8Wallace
- 10Lyon
- 7Lamont
- 11SmithSubstituted forFitzpatrickat 80'minutes
- 9SyvertsenSubstituted forGoodwillieat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Fitzpatrick
- 14Goodwillie
- 15Johnston
- 16Duffie
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
- Attendance:
- 414
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Declan Fitzpatrick replaces Darren Smith.
Attempt missed. Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Luke Main (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Chris McStay.
Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Lewis Magee.
Darren Smith (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Luke Main replaces Tommy Block.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Cameron Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Adam Martin replaces Jack Purdue.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. David Goodwillie replaces Kristoffer Syvertsen because of an injury.
Booking
Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Creag Little.
Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Salim Kouider-Aissa replaces Kieran Moore.
Foul by James Grant (Queen's Park).
Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. James Grant (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).
Foul by Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park).
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Booking
Creag Little (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).
Booking
Chris McStay (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Alfredo Agyeman (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen's Park 0, Clyde 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen's Park 0, Clyde 1.
Attempt blocked. Jack Purdue (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Tony Wallace.