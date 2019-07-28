Scottish League Cup - Group D
Dundee1Inverness CT0

Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 1Hamilton
  • 2Kerr
  • 5Forster
  • 6Meekings
  • 3McGhee
  • 8Byrne
  • 10McGowan
  • 19Robertson
  • 23Marshall
  • 9Nelson
  • 18Johnson

Substitutes

  • 7Todd
  • 11McDaid
  • 12Ferrie
  • 22Moore
  • 25Cameron
  • 26Mulligan
  • 31Cunningham

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 24TraffordBooked at 38mins
  • 14Vincent
  • 11Walsh
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 8Carson
  • 12McHattie
  • 19Todorov
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamDundeeAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home2
Away10

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee 1, Inverness CT 0.

Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).

James Keatings (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Booking

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Danny Johnson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee 1, Inverness CT 0. Danny Johnson (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Byrne.

Attempt missed. Jordon Forster (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Keatings (Inverness CT).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).

Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordon Forster.

Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by James Keatings (Inverness CT).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Danny Johnson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).

Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).

Foul by Andrew Nelson (Dundee).

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Andrew Nelson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie McCart (Inverness CT).

Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.

Attempt saved. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts42206339
2East Fife42115328
3Dundee Utd42116427
4Stenhousemuir410346-23
5Cowdenbeath410327-53

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County44001221012
2Forfar43019459
3Montrose411249-55
4St Johnstone41036513
5Brechin4013112-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hibernian431081711
2Alloa42118807
3Arbroath420210826
4Elgin41127705
5Stirling4013312-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee422040410
2Inverness CT42117437
3Peterhead412134-16
4Cove Rangers41126514
5Raith Rovers4103411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell44001301312
2Morton421114868
3Queen of Sth4121101006
4Dumbarton4103312-93
5Annan Athletic4013313-101

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431085310
2Hamilton42208539
3Airdrieonians411278-15
4Queen's Park402235-23
5Clyde410369-33

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston4310103711
2Ayr421112577
3Falkirk42116337
4Stranraer41129545
5Berwick4004021-210

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline4301133109
2Albion421137-47
3St Mirren41213306
4East Kilbride411215-45
5Edinburgh City410324-23
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories