First Half ends, Dundee 1, Inverness CT 0.
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 5Forster
- 6Meekings
- 3McGhee
- 8Byrne
- 10McGowan
- 19Robertson
- 23Marshall
- 9Nelson
- 18Johnson
Substitutes
- 7Todd
- 11McDaid
- 12Ferrie
- 22Moore
- 25Cameron
- 26Mulligan
- 31Cunningham
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 10Doran Cogan
- 24TraffordBooked at 38mins
- 14Vincent
- 11Walsh
- 7Keatings
- 9White
Substitutes
- 8Carson
- 12McHattie
- 19Todorov
- 20Curry
- 21MacKay
- 26Harper
- 28MacGregor
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away10
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).
James Keatings (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Attempt missed. Jordan McGhee (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danny Johnson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee 1, Inverness CT 0. Danny Johnson (Dundee) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Shaun Byrne.
Attempt missed. Jordon Forster (Dundee) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Keatings (Inverness CT).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordon Forster.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Cammy Kerr (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by James Keatings (Inverness CT).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Attempt missed. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Nelson (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Danny Johnson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
Jordan Marshall (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Foul by Andrew Nelson (Dundee).
Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Shaun Byrne (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Andrew Nelson (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie McCart (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.
Attempt saved. James Keatings (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Mark Ridgers.
Attempt saved. Danny Johnson (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.