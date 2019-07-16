Sam Byram: Norwich City sign right-back from West Ham

From the section

Byram joined West Ham from Leeds United in January 2016

Norwich City have signed right-back Sam Byram from Premier League rivals West Ham United for an undisclosed fee.

The Englishman has joined the newly promoted Canaries on a four-year deal and is their fourth summer signing.

Byram spent last season on loan at Championship side Nottingham Forest, but made only eight appearances because of a knee injury.

"I had a nasty injury last year and it was nice to finish the season with a couple of games," said Byram, 25.

"This feels like a new chapter, a fresh start."

Byram started his career at Leeds United, scoring 10 goals in 143 appearances, before moving to West Ham in January 2016.

He featured 36 times for the Hammers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.