Harry Cornick: Luton Town striker signs new contract with Championship club

Harry Cornick scored eight goals in 37 appearances for Luton Town last season

Luton striker Harry Cornick has signed a new long-term deal to keep him with the newly-promoted Championship club.

The 24-year-old began his career with non-league side Christchurch and joined the Hatters from Bournemouth in 2017.

He has since scored 13 goals in 77 appearances for Luton, helping them to two promotions.

"I'm really happy. It's been two years since I signed and it's gone so well - better than I could have dreamed of," Cornick told the club website.

"When I left Bournemouth, it was my first permanent move away from the club I'd been at for many years and it was a tough decision to make.

"In hindsight it was the right decision. I've been here for two years and it just feels like I've been given a home."