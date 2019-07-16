Reece Grego-Cox: Crawley midfielder signs new contract with League Two club

Reece Grego-Cox began his career with Championship side Queens Park Rangers

Crawley Town midfielder Reece Grego-Cox has signed a new contract to keep him with the club until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 22-year-old joined from Woking in the summer of 2018 and made 32 appearances last season, scoring twice.

"I am delighted for Reece that he has signed this contract extension," head coach Gabriele Cioffi said.

"He made good progress last season and I know he's capable of more. He has a great attitude and wants to work hard."