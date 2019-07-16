Alex Palmer: Plymouth sign West Brom goalkeeper on season-long loan

From the section

Alex Palmer made one appearance for Notts County after joining on an emergency loan spell last season

Plymouth Argyle have signed goalkeeper Alex Palmer on a season-long loan from Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

The 22-year-old came through the Baggies' academy and has gone on to captain their Under-23 side.

He is an England youth international, Palmer made his senior debut while on loan with then National League club Kidderminster in 2015.

Palmer played one game each for Oldham Athletic and Notts County during short loan spells last season.

