Livingston: Ibrahima Savane joins on two-year deal

Ibrahima Savane played as a trialist against Alloa Athletic on Saturday

Livingston have signed Guinean full-back Ibrahima Savane on a two-year contact, subject to international clearance.

Savane, 25, joins the Scottish Premiership side after three seasons in in French Ligue 2 with Beziers.

Livingston have confirmed there is also the option for a third year on his contract.

"He's a talented player who has played Ligue 2 in France, which is a very good standard," said manager Gary Holt.

"Ibrahima came in and trained with the squad over the last week or so and played around 75 minutes against Alloa Athletic last Tuesday.

"By all accounts he did well and we think he will adapt to Scottish Football fairly quickly and be an asset to the team going forward."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.