Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf faces uncertain future

Clarence Seedorf was appointed as Cameroon head coach in August 2018

Dutchman Clarence Seedorf faces an uncertain future as Cameroon coach after the country's sports minister says it is time for the Dutchman to leave.

Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi was talking after Cameroon failed to defend their Africa Cup of Nations title in Egypt.

The Indomitable Lions lost 3-2 to Nigeria in the last 16 .

"When you consider all what was done and the poor results obtained, in all objectivity, there's no need to continue having Clarence Seedorf as head of Cameroon's men's football team," the minister told national broadcaster CRTV.

"I've spoken with the President of Cameroon's Football Federation (Seidou Mbombo Njoya) and I've asked him to activate a clause in a contract that makes room for the termination of his deal with Cameroon."

Njoya is yet to react to the request from the minister.

The 43-year-old Seedorf said soon after their exit from the Nations Cup that he is happy to continue and feels that this squad has shown promising signs.

Kombi insisted that the government had done its part to ensure the team was ready to defend it's title in Egypt.

"The state ensured that the Lions had a proper build up to competition with training camps in Spain, Qatar and in Yaounde," he pointed out.

"The Indomitable Lions had prepared in great conditions and everything was put together for a great performance in Egypt.

"All of the players received approximately 32 million franc CFA (almost US$55,000) each for their participation in the Afcon and the government has already paid Seedorf's salary from August 2018 to August 2019."

Minister Mouelle Kombi is now looking to the future as the nation prepares to host the 2021 Nations Cup.

"This should mark the start of a new era for our national football team," he said.

"With the sort of rich football pedigree Cameroon has, the men's football team has to return to winning ways.

"We need to renew the team's technical staff and perhaps rethink the basis on which the team operates now.

"We are working on drafting up an ethics charter. This blueprint will stipulate how players of all national teams have to behave when representing the country."