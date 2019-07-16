Anthony Grant: Shrewsbury Town midfielder forced to train with youth team for season

Anthony Grant started in 40 of Shrewsbury's 46 League One matches last season

Shrewsbury Town midfielder Anthony Grant has been forced to train with the League One side's youth team after being banished from the first team for the season for "in house" reasons.

The 32-year-old was a regular last term and triggered a new one-year contract after making a total of 48 appearances.

Chelsea academy product Grant was absent at the start of pre-season training following dental surgery.

"That period has come to a close," boss Sam Ricketts told the club website.

"And following that Granty will be training with the youth team.

"He won't be part of the first-team set-up this season due to reasons which will remain in house."

Meanwhile, midfielder Ollie Norburn and goalkeeper Joe Murphy both picked up injuries during the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal which could keep them out for up to six weeks.