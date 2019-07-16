Josh Edwards: Dunfermline pay undisclosed fee for Airdrieonians left-back

Josh Edwards (right) was a regular for Airdrieonians for the last 18 months

Dunfermline Athletic have signed left-back Josh Edwards from Airdrieonians for an undisclosed fee after he agreed a two-year contract.

Scotland Under-19 striker Callum Smith, also 19, heads in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.

Edwards broke into the Diamonds' first team in December 2017 and made 27 appearances last season for the Scottish League One club.

Smith has had previous loan spells with Alloa Athletic and Arbroath.

Dunfermline manager Stevie Crawford was looking to add to his defensive options after Jackson Longridge was sold to Bradford City, while Ryan Williamson left for Championship rivals Partick Thistle and Mark Durnan was released and subsequently joined Falkirk.

The Pars also paid an undisclosed fee to Raith Rovers for Euan Murray, while Aaron Comrie has arrived from St Johnstone and Tom Lang from Clyde after helping the Bully Wee win promotion from League Two.

Former Middlesbrough and Hull City trainee Matthew Bowman signed a two-year deal after completing a bursary at Repton School in Derbyshire.