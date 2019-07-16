Scotland U19 Women 1-2 France U19 Women: Stoppage-time winner beats hosts

Naomie Feller (right) scored the winning goal for France against Scotland

Naomie Feller scored in stoppage-time as four-time winners France beat hosts Scotland at the Women's European Under-19 Championship in Paisley.

It looked like Scotland were heading for a point when Emma Craig weaved into the box and rolled in at the second attempt with nine minutes remaining.

But Feller fired home to give France a hard-fought win in their group opener.

The French had taken a deserved lead on the hour through Paris St-Germain winger Sandy Baltimore.

Baltimore was France's star player in the first half with her powerful running, but she had luck on her side as her miss-hit cross looped over goalkeeper Sophie Allison and bounced in off the back post.

Scotland responded and, when Craig had a shot blocked, the Celtic midfielder's scuffed shot trundled into the far corner after the ball deflected back into her path.

Lauren Davidson had a chance to give the hosts a shock win when she broke clear, but the Hibernian forward fired wide under pressure.

It was France who did score the winner when Selma Bacha burst forward and set up fellow substitute Feller and the Stade De Reims striker fired high past Allison.