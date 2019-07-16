Liam Gibson: Newcastle United defender joins Grimsby Town on loan

Liam Gibson has been named on the bench for Newcastle in the Premier League, but has never made an appearance

Newcastle United defender Liam Gibson has joined League Two side Grimsby Town on loan until January.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan with Accrington Stanley, making five appearances.

He has yet to play for Newcastle's first team, but he has represented their under-21 side five times in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"I would describe myself as a powerful, athletic full-back that likes to get forward," said Gibson.

