Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kilmarnock, Celtic, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers midfielder Robert Prytz says fellow Swede and latest Ibrox signing Filip Helander is a ball-playing centre-back in the mould of Virgil van Dijk. (Sun)

Italy and Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has backed compatriot Angelo Alessio to be a success as Kilmarnock manager. (Herald, subscription required)

Steven Gerrard is convinced Rangers can win the Scottish Premiership title this season, says ex-Ibrox striker and veteran TV pundit Andy Gray after a chat with the manager following Sunday's 4-0 win over Marseille. (Daily Record)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon insists Kieran Tierney's ongoing injury problems would not prevent him passing a medical if his potential move to Arsenal goes through. (Sun)

Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar has criticised Uefa for forcing his club and Celtic to play Champions League qualifiers. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock have agreed a deal with Liverpool to bring 19-year-old forward Liam Millar back on loan after his successful Rugby Park stint in the second half of last season. However, Killie manager Angelo Alessio still has to rubberstamp the move. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Mirren are ready to cut their losses on defender Josh Heaton - who cost the club's biggest transfer fee in 25 years when he joined for £75,000 last summer - and let him leave for free. (Herald, subscription required)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is "delighted" to clock up 300 games in charge of Aberdeen in Thursday's Europa League qualifier second leg against RoPS. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibernian won't be offering deals to Bristol City midfielder Jonny Smith or Chinese Taipei international Will Donkin who both featured for the club's development team this week. (Scotsman, print edition)