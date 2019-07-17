Kilmarnock: Revival has gone to 'another level', says Kirk Broadfoot

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch the goals as Kilmarnock beat Connah's Quay Nomads

Europa League first qualifying round: Kilmarnock v Connah's Quay Nomads Venue: Rugby Park Date: 18 July Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Kirk Broadfoot says Kilmarnock's revival has taken him by surprise as he eyes Europa League progress.

Killie have set a club record points total in the defender's two seasons at Rugby Park and last term's third place was their highest finish since 1966.

Under new boss Angelo Alessio, they take a 2-1 lead into Thursday's second leg against Connah's Quay Nomads in the first-round qualifier.

"When I first came back I couldn't see this happening," says Broadfoot.

"The plan when I first re-signed with Kilmarnock was to try to get top six, but obviously we took it on to another level."

The 34-year-old former Rangers and Scotland centre-back is relishing the Ayrshire side's first European campaign in 18 years after helping the club secure back-to-back top-five finishes under Steve Clarke before his departure for the Scotland job.

"To get into Europe is huge for a club of Kilmarnock's size," he added. "There's maybe four or five clubs that try to get in that top six outside the big five. So, for us to break that big five and finish third was a fantastic season.''

'I can't wait to say hello to the fans'

Italian manager Alessio will make his home debut on Thursday and is confident there will be no complacency from his side against the Welsh outfit.

Kilmarnock fell behind in Rhyl with 14 minutes left of the first leg but capped their comeback with a last-minute Stuart Findlay header earning victory.

"I can't wait as it's the first home match for me, a real chance to say hello to the fans," Alessio said. "I think there will be a great atmosphere and I want to experience the noise and passion.

"It's important to have the same attitude [as last week]. We have to play better than last week and can improve game by game."

Alessio has made just two signings, while 13 players have left the club this summer. Alex Bruce, out of contract after joining in January, will sign a 12-month deal to return to Rugby Park and the manager is keen for more reinforcements, with Liam Millar linked with a loan return from Liverpool.

"A lot of negotiations are [taking place] behind the scenes at the moment," the Killie boss added. "We want to add more players, particularly up front in support of Eamonn Brophy."