Kenneth Zohore: Cardiff accept West Brom bid for striker

Kenneth Zohore scored 12 goals in 31 league appearances the last time Cardiff were in the Championship

West Bromwich Albion have had a bid of around £8m accepted for Cardiff City's Danish striker Kenneth Zohore.

The 25-year old will return from Cardiff's pre-season tour of North America ahead of a proposed move to the Hawthorns where he is expected to undergo a medical.

Zohore scored one goal in 20 Premier League games last season as Cardiff were relegated to the Championship.

Cardiff have also allowed striker Rhys Healey to join League One side MK Dons.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock is likely to use the money from the Zohore deal to add a striker to his squad.

Zohore replaces Jay Rodriguez, who left the Hawthorns to rejoin hometown club Burnley for £10m.