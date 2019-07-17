Angharad James: Wales midfielder joins Reading from Everton

Angharad James made her debut as a teenager for Arsenal

Wales midfielder Angharad James has joined Reading from fellow Women's Super League side Everton.

The 25-year-old made her international debut aged 17 and has since won 48 caps for her country.

James, who started her career at Arsenal, spent two years at Everton after signing from Yeovil Town in 2017.

"This is a step forward in my career and one I am very much looking forward to. This move was about going to a club who would challenge me," she said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.