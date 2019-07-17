David Nugent: Preston North End agree deal to re-sign striker

David Nugent helped Derby County to last season's Championship play-off final at Wembley

Preston North End have agreed a deal to re-sign former striker David Nugent following his release by Derby County.

The 34-year-old originally joined North End from Bury in January 2005 and made 107 appearances, scoring 37 goals.

"I'm delighted to be back. It's been a long time since I left the club," Nugent told the club's website.

"We came so close to getting promoted twice and hopefully I can come back and it can be third time lucky and try and get this club to the Premier League."

After leaving Preston, Nugent went on to have spells with Portsmouth, Burnley, Leicester City and Middlesbrough before joining the Rams in 2017.

"I might be 34, but I still have plenty of running in my legs. I might have to prove that on the pitch if selected by the manager," he added.

"I have not just come here to take anyone's place in the team, I have come to be part of a team and help the lads achieve what they want to achieve."

The length of his new deal with the club has not been disclosed.

