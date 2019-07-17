Bolton Wanderers: Trotters' pre-season friendly at Chester called off

Bolton Wanderers finished the 2018-19 season second bottom of the Championship and were relegated to League One

Bolton Wanderers's pre-season friendly away at non-league side Chester on Friday has been called off.

The news comes on the same day Bolton's players issued a statement saying they are not happy with the progress of a takeover of the League One club.

The players say they have not been paid for 20 weeks and had no communication with the club's administrator.

It is the second time the financially beleaguered club have not fulfilled a pre-season fixture in 12 months.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused, and wish the players, supporters and staff at Bolton Wanderers the best of luck as they search for a resolution in a difficult time for their great football club," a statement released by Chester said.

Bolton's administrators have been in control of the club since May when the club appeared in the High Court over a £1.2m unpaid tax bill.

In July 2018, Bolton's pre-season friendly against St Mirren was called off after players went on strike over unpaid wages and bonuses.

The players previously refused to train for 48 hours in April in protest at staff not being paid while their league fixture against Brentford in May was called off after players refused to play until they were paid the wages they were owed.

In the players' statement, which makes no mention regarding Friday's friendly, it is said the delay in payment and protracted takeover has caused them "mental and emotional" stress.

Paul Appleton, joint administrator at the club, later said that he "shares the players' frustrations" and said they were working "tirelessly" to complete the sale of the club to the Football Ventures consortium.

He also said that the administrators had been in touch with manager Phil Parkinson, who has "continuously explained" the ongoing situation to the players.