Tottenham: Kieran Trippier and Danny Rose to miss Asia tour

Both Kieran Trippier (centre) and Danny Rose (right) started Spurs' Champions League final defeat by Liverpool

England full-backs Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier have been left out of Tottenham's squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Trippier, 28, is on the verge of a £20m move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

Rose, 29, has been granted time off "to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs", along with Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Christian Eriksen, 27, has travelled to Singapore despite being linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The Danish midfielder said in June that he "might want to try something new" following speculation about his future.

Also last month, Rose admitted that he did not know whether he would still be with Spurs next season.

Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cameron Carter-Vickers have stayed in London for rehabilitation, while Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama will return for pre-season training next week.

Spurs have International Champions Cup matches against Juventus in Singapore (Sunday, 21 July) and Manchester United in Shanghai (Thursday, 25 July).