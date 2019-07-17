Ryan Hardie: Blackpool sign Rangers forward for undisclosed fee

Ryan Hardie played for Livingston in the Premiership, after helping them win promotion

Blackpool have signed striker Ryan Hardie from Scottish Premiership side Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Hardie, 22, has agreed a two-year at Bloomfield Road, with the option of a further 12 months.

The Stranraer-born forward netted two goals in 17 first-team games for Gers, as well as 15 in 39 appearances in two seasons on loan to Livingston.

"It's exciting times and I'm looking forward to hopefully pushing the club up the table," Hardie said.

"It's a new challenge coming down here and it's obviously going to be different playing conditions."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.