Huddersfield Town reveal new kit - but is it for real?

Huddersfield Town's new kit has caused a stir - with a bookmaker's name boldly splashed diagonally across the shirt, prompting fans to ask if it is a spoof.

The club says the blue and white strip is due to be worn in a friendly against Rochdale on Wednesday evening.

However, it would appear to breach Football Association guidelines on shirt sponsorship, which raises the possibility of it being banned.

The announcement comes at a time when football and other sports are under pressure over their relationship with the gambling industry.

Last season, almost 60% of clubs in England's top two divisions had the names of gambling companies on their shirts - nine of the 20 Premier League clubs, and 17 of the 24 in the Championship.

Clubs are not allowed to use bookmaker logos on replica shirts for children.

The Terriers have not responded to calls from BBC Sport, but their press release looked fairly legitimate.

It quoted commercial director Sean Jarvis as saying the Championship club had gone for "a really modern twist" on the Irish bookmaker's green logo.

"The new 'sash' style logo is really eye-catching, and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too," he said.

However, the Umbro kit was not roundly welcomed on social media, where it was compared to a hen do outfit.

And FA regulations clearly state that a playing kit is only permitted to have "one single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt".

Shirt sponsorship guidelines on the Football Association website

Paddy Power did not respond to questions on whether the kit was a spoof or may breach regulations, and referred instead to its own statement.

"We're delighted to work with Huddersfield Town on this bold new kit design," it said.

"As a brand which embraces doing things differently, we didn't want to get into shirt sponsorship just to do the same as everyone else. We feel the diagonal design will be the most distinctive sponsor logo in the Football League - appropriate for the most distinctive sponsor there is.

"We're sure Huddersfield fans will be delighted with this season's kit."

The FA has been approached for comment.

Huddersfield's announcement came shortly before Newcastle announced Steve Bruce as their new managr

