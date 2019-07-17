Man Utd: Mason Greenwood could start Premier League opener, says Solskjaer

Mason Greenwood scored after two minutes against Leeds

Mason Greenwood is in contention to start for Manchester United on the opening day of the Premier League season, says boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The striker, 17, scored in a 4-0 pre-season friendly over Leeds in Perth.

United's most experienced striker Romelu Lukaku, a £75m signing in 2017, is a reported Inter Milan target.

"Mason has a chance to start against Chelsea [on Sunday, 11 August], definitely. He is more than capable," said Solskjaer.

"It is a good possibility if he keeps going as he does. It is difficult to keep players out who perform well.

"[I was] delighted with the goal he scored. That first goal is a weight off his shoulders. With his movement, cleverness, he's going to be a very good player. He's a natural footballer who can play anywhere along the front line."

England Under-18 forward Greenwood made his United debut in March's Champions League comeback win over Paris St-Germain and has made three Premier League appearances.