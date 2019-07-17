Evangelos Marinakis: Nottingham Forest owner 'obliged' to win promotion

Evangelos Marinakis bought Nottingham Forest in May 2017

Owner Evangelos Marinakis says he feels "obliged" to win promotion for Nottingham Forest and is prepared to make more changes to ensure he delivers Premier League football.

Marinakis named Sabri Lamouchi as boss in June, his third appointment and fourth manager since arriving in 2017.

"Stability is very important for a team," he told BBC Nottingham Sport.

"But we are obliged to do the best for our team. If that means we need to make a change we will do it."

Marinakis said stability was not just about the manager, but also the players, staff and their City Ground home, which is to be redeveloped.

Lamouchi succeeded Reds legend Martin O'Neill and Greek businessman Marinakis said he expects the former France international to change the "mentality" at the club.

"We want a manager who gives the extra strength to the team," added Marinakis. "We shouldn't be happy with small things and say it doesn't matter, we play better in the next match.

"No, we play better in this match and we win. This is what I am looking to do."

Five new signings have already arrived at the City Ground since O'Neill's sacking.

Midfielder Tiago Silva was the first new face, with left-back Yuri Ribeiro, defensive midfielder Alfa Semedo, goalkeeper Arijanet Muric and winger Albert Adomah all following.

"Promotion is our target," said Marinakis.

"It is not easy. I don't want to promise things, I want to deliver things. We have to get some good players to fill the gaps and I am confident we can do it."

The sky's the limit

Marinakis said he understands the tradition at Forest and believes there is "great potential".

"We want to take it step by step, improve the infrastructure, rebuild the City Ground - which is a very important project," he said. "Everybody is looking forward to building a new stadium.

"We want to improve the training facilities and, of course, improve the team so we can go back to where we belong. The sky is the limit.

"Whatever I have done in my life it has not been easy, but whatever we have done so far we have been champions, in our business and in football, so why not repeat this with Nottingham Forest?"

Forest, who finished ninth last season, eight points off the play-offs, begin the new Championship campaign with a home game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, 3 August.