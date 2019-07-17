Steve Bruce: Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez 'understands' fans concerns about new manager

Bruce spent just five months as Sheffield Wednesday boss following his appointment on 1 February

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez says he "understands" fans' concerns over the appointment of Steve Bruce but is looking forward to working with him.

Bruce was confirmed as Rafael Benitez's successor on Wednesday after resigning from his position as Sheffield Wednesday boss on Monday.

Following Newcastle's confirmation of his arrival, at St James' Park, #Bruceout was trending on Twitter.

"Of course, fans maybe want a different manager or players," said Fernandez.

"But we need to work hard to show we are ready for the Premier League."

Newcastle, who finished 13th in the Premier League last season, are the 10th club Bruce has managed and this is his 11th post, having led Wigan Athletic twice.

He will fly to China to meet the squad following Wednesday's Premier League Asia Trophy 4-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"We want to show the fans and everyone we can compete," added Fernandez.

"It's a new manager coming in so we are looking forward to working with him - a man with great experience."