Kieran Trippier: Tottenham right-back joins Atletico Madrid for £20m

Kieran Trippier will be the first English footballer to play for Atletico Madrid for 95 years

England right-back Kieran Trippier has completed a £20m move to Spanish side Atletico Madrid from Tottenham.

The 28-year-old, who joined Spurs from Burnley in June 2015 and played more than 100 times for the London club, has signed a four-year deal with the La Liga side.

He had admitted he was not sure he would see out his Spurs contract, which was due to expire in 2022.

Trippier is Atletico's third major defensive signing of the summer.

Coach Diego Simeone has already recruited centre-back Felipe from Porto and left-back Renan Lodi from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense, while Uruguay defender Diego Godin has moved to Inter Milan.

With Portugal striker Joao Felix brought in for £113m and midfielder Marcos Llorente arriving from city rivals Real for about £36m, Trippier's arrival brings Atletico's total transfer spend so far this summer to more than £170m.

The La Liga runners-up did, however, receive £107.7m from the sale of France striker Antoine Griezmann to champions Barcelona.

Trippier, whose last appearance for Tottenham was in the 2-0 Champions League final defeat by Liverpool in June, did not travel with the Spurs squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

Fellow full-back Danny Rose also stayed at home after being granted time off "to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs", along with Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.