Myles Kenlock: Ipswich Town defender extends deal which will expire in 2022

Myles Kenlock
Myles Kenlock made his Ipswich debut in 2015 having joined the club the year before

Defender Myles Kenlock has signed a new deal at League One side Ipswich Town until 2022, with the option of a further year at Portman Road.

The 22-year-old full-back signed professional terms in August 2015, and has since played 60 games.

Kenlock joined the club as a youth, and made his debut in the EFL Cup win over Stevenage in the 2015-16 season.

Last season the Croydon-born player made 19 appearances as the Tractor Boys finished bottom of the Championship.

