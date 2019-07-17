Football gossip: Pogba, Koscielny, Zaha, Maguire, Sane

Real Madrid are planning to launch their "Operation 200" as they look to offload forwards Gareth Bale, 30, and James Rodriguez, 28, to fund their move for 26-year-old Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Marca, via Sun)

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has refused to discount the prospect of the Manchester United midfielder returning to Juventus. (AS)

Neymar has opened the door to United as he desperately bids to leave Paris Saint-Germain. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun)

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce could have more than £90m to spend this summer in the transfer window. (Sky Sports)

Bruce 'was the 11th choice' for the Newcastle job and not even on their original shortlist. (Daily Mail)

Hoffenheim have confirmed striker Joelinton, 22, is in "concrete talks" with a Premier League club - and Newcastle United are hoping to complete what could be a record-breaking deal for the Brazilian forward. (Chronicle Live)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has praised the professionalism of Harry Maguire, 26, and admitted he was "relaxed" about the interest of Manchester United in the central defender. (Independent)

Liverpool remain highly unlikely to sell Simon Mignolet, 31, and have no plans to send the goalkeeper on loan before the transfer window closes. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United have emerged new contenders in the race to sign 20-year-old Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Mirror)

Striker Romelu Lukaku, 26, is intent on leaving Manchester United for Inter Milan. (Times - subscription required)

Unai Emery insists Arsenal are working to bring in "three or four" players before the start of the new season. (Independent)

Defender Laurent Koscielny, 33, faces showdown talks and being docked pay after he refused to go on Arsenal's pre-season USA tour. (L'Equipe)

Midfielder Granit Xhaka is in pole position to replace Koscielny as the Arsenal captain. (Telegraph)

Juventus supporters gave Matthijs de Ligt's agent Mino Raiola a rock star reception as he accompanied the 19-year-old defender for his medical on Wednesday. (Metro)

Arsenal's pursuit of Celtic and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is fast becoming the transfer saga of the summer, but the Gunners could have competition for the 22-year-old. (Scotsman)

Arsenal have been warned they have not come "anywhere near" meeting Crystal Palace's valuation of 26-year-old forward Wilfried Zaha. (Mirror)

Pep Guardiola has opened the door for Leroy Sane, 23, to quit Manchester City - by telling the £100m-rated German winger he can leave if he is unhappy. (Mirror)

Burnley are looking for £12m for 33-year-old England international keeper Tom Heaton, £8m more than Aston Villa have currently bid. (Birmingham Mail)

Ashley Cole has sparked speculation he is about to join Chelsea's coaching staff after posting a picture of himself in an airport ahead of a flight to Japan. (Mirror)