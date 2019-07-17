Manchester City players will choose next captain, says Pep Guardiola

Guardiola's side are in China for their pre-season tour

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will let his players choose the Premier League champions' next captain.

Previous skipper Vincent Kompany retired at the end of last season.

Midfielder David Silva captained City for Wednesday's pre-season 4-0 friendly win against West Ham in China but a permanent replacement will not be made until all the squad are back from summer breaks.

"They will choose the captain when we are all together," Guardiola said.

"After they are all back (they are) going to make a meeting and decide who is going to be captain."

Playmaker Kevin De Bruyne says he would be happy to take on the role if he was offered it.

He said: "If the team wants me to be captain, or the club does, I would gladly accept it but I think that's something everybody needs to talk about as a team, as a club.

"This will be talked about when everyone comes back."